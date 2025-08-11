Woman, two others get life term for murder of electrician in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A local court on Monday sentenced three persons, including a woman, to rigorous life imprisonment for killing an electrician last year, police said.

According to a district police spokesperson, Jitendra, a resident of Bamanoli village, had lodged a missing person report at Doghat police station on August 31, 2023, stating that his brother Rajiv had gone out on the night of August 30 for electrical fitting work but never returned.

His phone had been switched off since then.

During the investigation, the police arrested Rishipal and Priti, residents of Bhagwanpur Nangal, and Vicky alias Vikas of Bamanoli.

The interrogation revealed that the trio had lured Rajiv to a house on the pretext of electrical work, spiked his cold drink with an intoxicant, strangled him to death and dumped his body in the Krishna river.

The police said that the victim had an illicit relationship with Priti and was allegedly blackmailing her, due to which she planned her murder.

After the trial in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (IV) Poonam Rajput, Rishipal and Priti were awarded rigorous life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 35,000 each, while Vicky alias Vikas was given rigorous life imprisonment and fined Rs 30,000, the police said.