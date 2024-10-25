Woman, two sons reported missing in Thane district traced to UP

Thane, Oct 25 (PTI) A woman and her two sons reported missing from their home in Maharashtra's Thane district two months ago have been traced to Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Sujata Mithlesh Chowdhary (40) and her sons Abhijit (22) and Aditya (19) were reported missing from their home in the Mira Road area in August, senior inspector Rahul Rakha said.

Following their disappearance, the woman's husband lodged a missing person's complaint at Kashimira police station, he said.

During the probe, the police received several technical and intelligence inputs and traced the trio to Varanasi, the official said.

Investigations revealed that the two sons suffered losses in stock market trading and decided to leave home, fearing repercussions, he said, adding that the family has been reunited. PTI COR ARU