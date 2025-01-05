Woman, two sons run over by train in Gujarat’s Kutch district

Bhuj, Jan 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman and her two sons, including a two-month-old infant, were killed after they were run over by a train in Gujarat’s Kutch district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Bhimasar railway station on Friday night when the Kutch Express train was on its way to Mumbai, said an official from Gandhidham railway police station.

A couple that worked at a factory near Anjar was crossing the track with their two kids when three of them were fatally knocked down by the train, police said.

The Kutch Express, which originates from Gandhidham, was going towards Bhachau when the victims came in its way, he said.

The official said the couple had come with their children from Lavana village in Deodar taluka of Banaskantha district and got down from the train at Bhimasar railway station.

They were crossing the track when three of them were hit by the Kutch Express.

The victims were identified as Jantabhai Valmiki, her 9-year-old son Mahesh and two-month-old son Prince. The husband, who was leading them, escaped unhurt, police said. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, officials said. PTI COR KA NR