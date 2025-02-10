Woman undergoes procedure to replicate natural movement of knee at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman suffering from severe bilateral knee pain for over six years underwent a procedure to replicate the natural movement of the knee more effectively than conventional implants, hospital sources said.

The procedure -- MicroPort Medial Pivot Total Knee Replacement -- was performed at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

The patient had been experiencing chronic knee pain and restricted mobility despite undergoing multiple treatments, including medications and physiotherapy, the hospital said in a statement.

After years of discomfort, she opted for knee replacement surgery. The procedure was performed successfully, providing the patient with restored mobility, it said.

The MicroPort procedure is a revolutionary advancement in orthopedic surgery, designed to replicate the natural movement of the human knee more effectively than conventional implants, the statement said.

Unlike traditional knee replacements, this design prioritises stability within the medial compartment while allowing smooth lateral motion.

Rajesh Malhotra, senior orthopedic surgeon at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said, "The MicroPort Medial Pivot Total Knee Replacement represents a paradigm shift in knee arthroplasty, offering our patients a level of mobility and comfort that closely mirrors natural knee function.

"This technology is a game-changer in orthopedic care, providing exceptional stability while reducing wear and tear, ultimately improving the longevity of the implant." PTI PLB ARI