Woman uploads videos of roaming in skimpy clothes in Indore, apologises after criticism

Indore, Sep 25 (PTI) A young woman uploaded videos showing her roaming in skimpy clothes in famous street food markets of Indore, and subsequently apologised for the act on Wednesday after it triggered a controversy and invited criticism from a section of social media users.

The woman, who uploaded the videos of her moving around in Meghdoot Chaat-Chowpatty and 56 Dukan Chaat-Chowpatty, well-known street food spots, under the title "Public Reaction", also said she wants to commit suicide. Speaking in Hindi on social media, she claimed to be a Dubai resident.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya criticized the woman's act of roaming in "revealing" clothes and said such "indecency" should not happen in a "cultural city" like Indore, while the Bajrang Dal and some other organizations demanded action from police, The police maintained they will take appropriate action in the matter after consulting legal experts.

A section of social media users felt these videos were a ploy by the woman to gain publicity and increase the number of her "followers".

"It is true the Constitution gives people freedom to live and eat as per their wish. But if society is adversely affected by misuse of such freedoms, then it amounts to misuse of basic rights," said Vijayvargiya.

The minister said the administration should work with awareness in cases of "indecency" at public places and such people should be "boycotted".

Bajrang Dal's local unit convenor Praveen Darekar said his organization has filed a written complaint against the woman at Tukoganj and Vijay Nagar police stations.

As the controversy escalated, the woman took to Instagram to offer an apology.

"I have realized that I should not have worn such short clothes at public places. I will never do this again. Please forgive me. Please leave me alone. I want to commit suicide," she said.

Meanwhile, a group of women from different organizations gathered outside the police commissioner's office and protested against the female tourist's alleged obscene act and demanded appropriate action.

During the protest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hansraj Singh said, "The controversial videos of the woman and objections of many people over them come to our notice. We will take appropriate action after consulting legal experts." "We will have to see what was the woman's motive and what mental state she is going through," Singh added. PTI HWP ADU RSY