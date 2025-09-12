Woman village head arrested with arms, ammunition in Bihar's East Champaran

Patna, Sep 12 (PTI) Police arrested a woman village head and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from her premises in Bihar’s East Champaran district, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested ‘Mukhiya’ is the wife of Qamaruddin Miyan, who is wanted in several criminal cases by the district police, they said.

Police recovered a carbine, an automatic pistol, a rifle and more than 100 live cartridges from her premises, the officials said.

Besides, police also seized seven vehicles, including luxury cars and SUVs.

“Acting on a tip-off, police conducted searches at her premises in Harsiddhi area and seized the arms, ammunition and vehicles,” East Champaran SP Swarn Prabhat told reporters.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR PKD RBT