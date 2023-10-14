Woman wanted in two cheating cases arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday claimed to have arrested a woman accused of duping people, including an Army officer, on the pretext of selling mineral seeds that claim to improve health.

Assam native Gayatri Deori alias Arti Mukherjee alias Janet was arrested from Mayur Vihar on Saturday, the police said.

Deori was wanted in two cheating cases, including one in Sarita Vihar for which she was declared a "proclaimed offender", Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said.

The police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Deori admitted that she and her husband -- Nigerian national Okeleke Frankline Vhbundum Zule -- and some associates cheated people on the pretext of selling the mineral seeds, the officer said.

"She disclosed that, in one such case, she and her husband duped Sanjiv Menezes, a businessman, of Rs 44.25 lakh," he added.

Zule first contacted Menezes with an offer to sell 10,000 packets of the seeds at Rs 3.00 lakh per packet. Deori then contacted Menezes with a counter offer to sell the seeds at Rs 2.10 lakh per packet.

Menezes gave her Rs 44.25 lakh but never received any seed, the police said.

A case in this regard was lodged at Sarita Vihar police station.

Deori and her husband used the same modus operandi to allegedly dupe Lt General Balbir Singh Sandhu of Rs 10.50 lakh. This case was registered at Greater Kailash police station.

The police said while Zule was arrested, Deori had gone underground to evade arrest. PTI ALK SZM