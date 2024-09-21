Woman warden of pvt hostel accused of beating up girl inmates

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) A complaint was filed against a woman warden of a private hostel here for allegedly beating up 15 girl inmates, police said on Saturday.

The students, studying between sixth and tenth class in a government school informed to their school teachers that the woman warden had allegedly beaten them up and misbehaved with them on Friday.

The girl students, who have single parents, are inmates at the private hostel which is under the Child Welfare Committee.

Following the incident, the students refused to go back to the hostel, after which their parents and also the police were informed, the headmaster of the school said.

The headmaster said the students were "hit" by the caretaker for allegedly creating a disturbance in the hostel.

The school authorities lodged a complaint at Rajendranagar police station over the incident, after which the warden was detained, police said.

Based on the complaint, a FIR was being registered, a police official said. Further probe was on. PTI VVK VVK KH