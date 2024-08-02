Woman washed away in flash flood in HP's Lahaul and Spiti district

Shimla, Aug 2 (PTI) A woman was washed away in a flash flood near Sangam Nallah in the Kaza area of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday, officials said.

They said her body was recovered by rescue teams later. She was identified as Yeshe Zangmo.

Officials said a vehicle was buried under debris following the flash flood.

As many as 77 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state since the onset of the monsoon on June 27, as per the state emergency operation centre. PTI BPL IJT IJT