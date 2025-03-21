Woman who had accused Maharashtra minister Gore of harassment arrested for `extortion'

Satara, Mar 21 (PTI) A woman who had accused Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 3 crore to settle the matter, police said on Friday.

Gore, a BJP leader who represents the Man assembly constituency in western Maharashtra's Satara district, is the minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was arrested from Satara by the local crime branch, an official said.

“She had demanded Rs 3 crore to end the case related to her allegations against Jaykumar Gore. She was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1 crore of the total amount. Police are questioning her,” the official said.

The Opposition has been demanding Gore’s resignation over allegations of harassing the woman and sending her objectionable photos, while the minister has dismissed the charges asserting that he was acquitted by a court in the case long ago.

A case under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him in 2017, but the trial court acquitted him in 2019, the BJP leader said, adding that the court also ordered that the material seized during the probe be destroyed.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, meanwhile, asked why money was being paid to the woman in the first place, and what was its source.

"Rs 3 crore is a huge sum. Why was Rs 1 crore given to the woman? What did she have in her possession that required that she be paid money? From where did Rs 1 crore come from? If you are so clean, you could have ignored (her alleged threats)," Pawar said, speaking to reporters at the legislature complex in Mumbai.

The minister has moved a breach of privilege motion against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Rohit Pawar, accusing them of defaming him by raking up the old case.

Tushar Kharat, a journalist with a local news channel, was held earlier this month for allegedly making derogatory remarks against an aide of Gore. Police also booked him in a case of attempt to extort Rs 5 crore from the minister.

The Satara police had arrested Kharat, the editor of Lay Bhari, a YouTube channel, from Mumbai. PTI COR NR PR KRK