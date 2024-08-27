Woman who served roasted corn to MP CM complains of house power disconnection; gets quick relief

Indore, Aug 27 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman from Indore, who had served roasted corn to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav when he visited her cart last month, on Tuesday complained that the power supply at her house was disconnected 25 days ago, forcing her to live in darkness with her kin.

The state discom initiated prompt action after Suman Patidar raised the issue at a "jan sunwai" or public hearing with the local administration and restored the electricity at her house.

Patidar claimed the power connection at her house in Ramchandra Nagar was snapped by the electricity department more than three weeks ago.

Despite being a resident of Indore for the last 35 years, Patidar claimed she was yearning for a tap water connection.

She claimed local officials and political leaders were ignoring her pleas for help despite the CM's assurance.

"When the chief minister visited my cart to eat a roasted corn last month, he directed officials to help me. But the electricity connection to my house was disconnected 25 days back and they (power distribution company officials) also removed the meter, forcing me and my family to live in darkness," the elderly woman told reporters with tears rolling down her eyes.

Patidar, who sells roasted corn on road, also demanded tap water connection from the Indore Municipal Corporation.

"I have been living in Indore for the last 35 years. My husband and a son had died. I want water and electricity. I am being harassed for demanding basic amenities and asked if I am a resident of this city," she claimed.

District Magistrate Ashish Singh said the woman's problems would be resolved as per due procedure.

A spokesman of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company said the electricity connection at the house where Patidar has been living is registered in the name of one Ashish Soni. The connection was disconnected on Soni's application, he said.

Based on the complaint raised by Patidar at the "public hearing", the electricity connection is restored for a few days, the spokesman said.

The power connection issue would be resolved by coordinating between Soni and Patidar, he added. PTI HWP NSK