Woman who set herself on fire over shop razing notice succumbs to burn injuries

Ahmedabad, Aug 16 (PTI) A 37-year-old grocer, who had set herself on fire after receiving a shop demolition notice from the Ahmedabad civic body two days back, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, police said.

A police official confirmed the death of the woman, identified as Narmada Kumavat, at LG Hospital.

A viral video showed Kumavat dousing herself with kerosene and setting herself ablaze following an argument with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation staffers outside her kirana shop in the Jashodanagar area on August 14.

Her husband, Ramesh, and three others sustained burn injuries while trying to put out the flames and were hospitalised.

Kumavat immolated herself out of frustration as her kirana shop was demolished in the past, and yet another notice was served because of illegal construction, police said.

After the incident, local shopkeepers organised a foot march alleging harassment by civic authorities.