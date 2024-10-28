Woman who slipped into gorge at waterfall rescued after 12-hour operation

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Oct 28 (PTI) A young woman, who was trapped in a rocky terrain above a lake near Mandaragiri hills in the district while taking a selfie, survived miraculously on Monday, police said.

The police and firefighters brought her out safely after 12 hours of rescue operation.

Hamsa (19), a B Tech student from Shivarampur village in Gubbi Taluk, had gone on Sunday with her friend from Bengaluru to see the Mandaragiri Hill falls, which has come alive due to torrential rains in the last few days, police said.

"Water is gushing from a 30 feet high precipice and, coursing through the rocky terrain, falls into the Maidala lake," they added. “While taking a selfie at the foothill of Mandaragiri she slipped into the gorge and was trapped between the rocks,” a police officer said.

Seeing her disappearing into the gorge, her friend raised an alarm and shouted for help, police said.

Soon, villagers gathered there and called the police. The police team along with the fire and emergency services personnel reached the spot and, after a 12 hour of exercise, saved Hamsa.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V told reporters that the police and fire fighters diverted the gushing water by putting sandbags and carried out the rescue operation.

"The whole night she could not be seen. After the water flow stopped, Hamsa was found alive in between the rocks. She was taken to the hospital where she was given first aid. Now she is stable in the hospital,” Ashok said.

The SP said that people have been restricted from going there to avoid any such incident, and appealed to them to be cautious. PTI GMS RS RS