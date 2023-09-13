Woman who was hacked by male friend succumbs to wounds in Kerala

Kochi, Sep 13 (PTI) A 20-year old female nursing student who suffered grievous injuries in an attack by her male friend a week ago succumbed to her wounds at a private hospital here on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Alka was attacked by Basil, a 21-year old college student, at her house using a sharp-edged weapon on September 5.

Soon after the incident, he was found hanging inside his house.

The incident was reported from a village under Kuruppampady police station limit near Perumbavoor. She was known to Basil from school days, the police had said.

Advertisment

Police said the woman had suffered injuries on the back side of her head.

She had been undergoing treatment at the private hospital near here and died in the afternoon today, police said.

Her body will be handed over to the relatives after the autopsy, they said. PTI TGB TGB SS