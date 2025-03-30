Woman with burn injuries rescued in UP's Balrampur, two accused arrested after encounter

Balrampur, Mar 30 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman with severe burn injuries was found near the Rapti riverbank in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday and added two men were arrested in this connection after an encounter.

Ajay and Akash allegedly threw some chemical on the woman, causing burns on her face and hands, and abandoned her near the river in the Gaura Chauraha area, they said.

The woman, a resident of Jogiya in Siddharthnagar district, has been admitted to a Lucknow hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said the police received information on Saturday about a woman with severe burn injuries lying near the Rapti riverbank in Mahari village.

Acting on this input, a police team rushed to the spot and admitted her to the a community health centre in Nandan Nagar.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she was referred to the district hospital and subsequently to a higher medical facility in Lucknow.

Kumar said individuals known to her threw some chemical on her and abandoned her near the riverbank.

He said the police formed three teams to track down the accused. Following intensive efforts, Ajay and Akash were arrested after an encounter.

Both suffered injuries in the encounter and were admitted to a community health centre for treatment, the officer added.

The subdivisional magistrate and the circle officer are closely monitoring the woman's treatment, Kumar said.

Dr Omnath of the community health centre where the woman was initially admitted said she suffered severe burns on her face and hands.

Her medical report has been sent for further analysis. PTI COR ABN ABN SZM SZM