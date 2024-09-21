Woman with injuries on face found at secluded place in MP's Khargone, hospitalised; probe on

Khargone (MP), Sep 21 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was found with injury marks on face at a secluded place in Jam Gate area of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, following which she was admitted to a hospital, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who was found on Friday evening, is unable to record her statement due to the injuries, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manohar Singh Gavli said.

Jam Gate, where she was found, is located on the border of Indore and Khargone districts. A few days back, two Army officers were assaulted by a group of men, who also gang-raped one of their women friends on the Indore side of this historical monument.

"The woman was found at an isolated place in Jam Gate area with injury marks on her face. She was found alone, and some local residents took her to a community health centre. She was later admitted to a hospital at Mandleshwar in the district," Gavli said.

After being informed, the police launched a probe and examined the CCTV footage, in which the woman was found pillion riding a motorcycle rode by a man, who is yet to be identified. It later shows the woman sitting alone at a secluded place in injured condition, he said.

In the probe, the police found that the woman is married and her husband works in Indore. She belongs to Bedia village in Khargone district, he added.

"As per the probe, the woman's husband asked her to come to Indore. Accordingly, she was going to meet him on the motorcycle with an unidentified person. That man has not been traced so far, which has given rise to suspicion in the matter," the official said.

The woman's slipper and dupatta were found placed properly about 25 meter away from an ashram on the route, he said.

Instead of going from the usual route to Indore from Bedia, she chose another road that passes through the Jam Gate, a forested area.

"What exactly happened will be known only after the woman records her statement with the police," Gavli said. PTI COR MAS NP