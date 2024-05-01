Woman with no cash in hand contests LS polls in Odisha

Koraput (Odisha), May 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman with no cash in hand and a bank deposit of only Rs 20,625 is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Odisha's Koraput Lok Sabha seat, according to her affidavit.

An art graduate, Pramila Pujari, was fielded by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist).

"I don’t have enough money to compete with wealthy candidates in the fray, but my confidence is high. I will have an impact in the election," Pujari said.

A daily labourer by profession, she claimed that voters from her area would contribute to her campaign.

Despite financial constraints, the SUCI(C) has arranged a vehicle for her campaign, Pujari said.

“I will hold door-to-door outreach programmes and organise small gatherings across clusters of villages,” she said.

Pujari said she was associated with the party's student wing, the All India Democratic Student Organisation, since 2016.

According to her election affidavit, her occupation is daily labour.

Elections to the Koraput constituency will be held on May 13. PTI CORR AAM AAM NN