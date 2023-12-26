Woman with pre-existing conditions tests Covid-19 positive in Andhra Pradesh, dies

Visakhapatnam: A 51-year-old woman with pre-existing illnesses and who tested positive for Covid-19 died at a hospital in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, said an official.

Advertisment

The deceased, B Somakala, was admitted to a chest hospital here with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), kidney failure and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), said the official.

"As part of routine investigations, an RT-PCR test for Covid-19 was also done on her and it showed positive. For further treatment and dialysis, the patient was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) on December 24 where she died around 3 am on Tuesday," said KGH superintendent P Ashok Kumar in a press release.

Kumar noted that Somakala died due to pre-existing health conditions and not because of Covid-19 alone. Somakala's sample was dispatched to Vijayawada central laboratory to analyse the Covid-19 virus genome, he added.