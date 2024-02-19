Woman with spinal TB, paralysis in legs delivers healthy baby, recovers fully at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) In a rare case, a 28-year-old pregnant woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis and complete paralysis in her legs for seven months made a complete recovery while also delivering a healthy baby, thanks to a multi-disciplinary team of doctors at a city hospital.

The woman was admitted to the Fortis Hospital at Shalimar Bagh in the sixth month of her pregnancy as she was experiencing pain in her back for months and also had weakness in both her legs, the doctors said at a press conference on Monday.

Within 20 days, her legs were completely paralysed and she was rendered bedridden. The woman also needed a catheter and was diagnosed with "spinal tuberculosis" by the doctors at the medical facility, they said.

The patient initially underwent a neuro procedure in June, following which she was discharged. She underwent a cesarean section on August 1 last year, another neuro procedure the same month and was then discharged, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

The woman also shared her experiences during the press conference. In a statement, the hospital said the case was “very challenging and rare”.

A carefully curated treatment approach over several months by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors led by Dr Sonal Gupta, director and head of the neurosurgery department at the hospital, not only enabled complete successful recovery of the patient but also helped her deliver a healthy baby, the statement said.

After being admitted, the patient underwent an MRI, revealing spinal tuberculosis with severe spinal cord compression, the doctors said.

"Urgent surgery was required to alleviate the pressure and stabilise her spine. The surgical procedure was complex due to her pregnancy, the doctors had to make her lie down in such a way that no pressure was exerted on the abdomen or the foetus," the hospital statement said.

Unable to use traditional spinal fixation methods as the doctors could not put screws to fix the unstable spine due to pregnancy-related X-ray restrictions, surgeons opted for a temporary wire fixation, it said.

Additionally, the anaesthesia was carefully managed to ensure it was safe for both the mother and her baby, according to the doctors.

Despite her condition, the patient remained hopeful and bedridden until the delivery of a healthy baby via C-section. Post-delivery, after 15 days, an MRI revealed severe spinal cord swelling and, an unstable collapsed spine with spinal cord compression, they added.

To address this, another surgery was conducted through the side of her lung to remove tuberculosis tissue and stabilise the spine, involving the placement of a cage and screws to bridge the vertebral gap, the doctors added.

"Three months after her surgery, the patient showed no leg movement, prompting a repeat MRI that revealed ongoing spinal cord swelling. Despite the challenging prognosis, she and her husband remained optimistic. They persisted with regular physiotherapy and continued tuberculosis treatment," according to the statement.

This perseverance paid off as her condition improved over a period of time. Nine months into her TB treatment, she started walking, and after completing an 18-month course of treatment, she fully regained her mobility, it said.

"This is a rarest of rare case in medical history, where a patient suffering from paralysis could be cured even after seven months of zero movement in the legs. TB spine in pregnancy is not very rare, but to become completely paraplegic and remain paraplegic for seven months and then make 100 per cent recovery, is what is rare and that is what is miraculous," Dr Gupta said.

"Survival of the baby was a challenge because of severe abdominal spasms due to spinal cord compression. Additionally, the surgery could not be completed in one go as there was radiation risk to the foetus. However, with a never-give-up attitude, supportive family and correct medical intervention, the patient is now free of tuberculosis and is leading a normal life," she said.

The prognosis for spinal tuberculosis is improved by early diagnosis and rapid intervention. If the patient was not treated on time, she would have been bedridden and wheelchair-bound for the rest of her life, Dr Gupta added. PTI KND IJT IJT