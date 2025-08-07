Woman working as domestic help held with Rs 14 lakh MD drug in Thane

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman who worked as a domestic help after seizing MD drug (mephedrone) valued at Rs 14 lakh from her in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday.

Naushin Mainuddin Sheikh, resident of Mumbra, was apprehended on Tuesday evening while she was found moving in a suspicious manner on a road near a defunct hotel in Ulhasnagar, an official from Hill Line police station said.

She was stopped and during checking, the police found her in possession of 71.03 grams of MD (mephedrone), a synthetic drug banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The estimated market value of the seized contraband is Rs 14,31,120, the official said.

During her interrogation, the accused claimed she had procured the drug for sale from a resident of Nalla Sopara in neighbouring Palghar district and efforts were on to nab him, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

"We are currently investigating the source of the contraband and its intended recipients," the official added. PTI COR GK