Woman's accident at metro station: DMRC to give Rs 15 lakh compensation to next of kin

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The DMRC will provide a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of a woman passenger who died after an accident at a metro station recently, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Inderlok metro station on December 14 where prima facie it appears that the passenger’s clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries and subsequent death last Saturday, the DMRC said in a statement.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is holding an inquiry into this incident.

According to the provisions in the Metro Railway (Procedure of Claims) Rules, 2017, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh shall be paid to the deceased's next of kin, the statement said.

Advertisment

"In addition, as humanitarian assistance to the children of the deceased, an additional amount of Rupees 10 lakhs shall also be provided. Since the children are both minors, DMRC is currently engaged in sorting out the legal modalities of handing over the amount to the legal heir," it said.

In addition, the DMRC shall also take care of the education of the two children, the urban transporter said.

A team of senior officials has been deputed by DMRC to look into the matter to facilitate all requirements quickly.

Union Minister for Housing And Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has also directed that caretaking and education of the children be ensured by the Delhi Metro management, the statement said. PTI KND RHL