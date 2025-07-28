Woman's 'accidental' death turns out to be murder; her husband, online game addict stepson held

Palghar, Jul 28 (PTI) The probe into the "accidental" death of a 61-year-old woman in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district has led to the arrest of her husband and stepson for murder, a police official said on Monday.

The stepson was addicted to an online game and killed the woman after she refused to give him Rs 1.80 lakh, while her husband was held for destroying evidence and getting a fake death certificate made to show she succumbed to injuries after a fall, the official said.

"Arshiya Kushru died on July 26 in her home. However, on July 27, we received a tip-off that her death was not accidental but may be a case of murder. Our probe found the woman's kin had avoided a post mortem and hurriedly buried her," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Dhoiphode told PTI.

A team under Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Crime Branch Unit II senior inspector Samir Ahirrao visited the house, inspected it, gathered statements of kin and neighbours and also obtained CCTV footage of the vicinity, the DCP said.

"We detained the woman's stepson Mohammad Imran Mohammad Ameer Kushru (32), who tried to mislead the probe. However, on sustained interrogation he confessed. He was addicted to an online game called VRPO and had asked his mother for Rs 1,80,000 to continue playing," the official said.

"When she refused, he got enraged and smashed her head against a corner wall. He also kicked her in the face, resulting in her death. After killing her, Imran stole two gold bangles and a gold chain. He then informed his father Mohammad Ameer Mohammad Ismail Kushru (65), who cleaned the blood stains and also secured a false death certificate from a known doctor," Dhoiphode said.

The father told kin and neighbours that she had fallen and died, the DCP said.

A case was registered at Vasai police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, destruction of evidence and other offences, he said.

"The father and son have been arrested, while the doctor who issued the false death certificate is being questioned. More arrests are likely," Dhoiphode informed. PTI COR BNM