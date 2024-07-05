Woman's blood-stained body found in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) July 5 (PTI) The blood-stained body of a 45-year-old widow with fatal head injuries was recovered from a vacant plot here on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Rani Valmiki (45), a resident of Balita road near Choti Pullia under Kunhadi Police Station limits, they said.

The woman's husband died around four years ago and she currently lived with a live-in partner identified as Mukesh and worked as a ragpicker, police said.

On a report by the deceased woman's son, the police lodged a case of murder against her live-in partner, who has been absconding since Thursday night.

The blood-stained body of the woman with fatal head injuries was recovered from a vacant plot in Rajat city at around 9 am on Friday, said Circle Inspector at Kunhadi Police Station Arvind Bhardwaj.

Prima facie, it appeared the woman was attacked with a heavy stone and murdered sometime late Thursday night, he added.

Bhardwaj said the police have lodged a case of murder under sections 103 and 248 of the BNS against the woman's live-in partner Mukesh, who has been absconding.

The police handed over the woman's body to her family members after post-mortem later in the day on Friday and efforts are underway to nab the accused in the matter, he added. PTI CORR AS AS