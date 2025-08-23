Woman's body discovered in waste pit at an unoccupied house in Ernakulam

Kochi: The partially decomposed body of an unidentified woman has been discovered in a waste pit at an unoccupied house in Ernakulam district, police officials said on Saturday.

The body was found in Oonnukal, near Neriamangalam, in the Ernakulam district and it is suspected that the woman was murdered, they added.

Police officials suspect the deceased could be a 61-year-old woman from Vengoor in Ernakulam district, who had been reported missing several days earlier.

According to them, the house belongs to a Christian priest residing in Kuruppampady, Ernakulam.

On Wednesday, the priest noticed that the kitchen's exit door had been forced open, indicating that someone had broken into the premises.

He informed the police, and a case was registered at the Oonnukal police station.

When the owner returned to the property on Friday, he detected a foul smell emanating from the waste pit and alerted the police, sources said.

A police team soon arrived and recovered the partially decomposed body.

Police officials said that bloodstains were also found inside the house and near the pit.

"We have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation. The body is in a decomposed state, and identification can only be confirmed after further examination. We suspect it is the missing woman from Vengoor," a senior officer said.

Following the inquest, the body was shifted to Ernakulam Government Medical College, Kalamassery, where a postmortem will be conducted on Saturday to determine the exact cause of death, police said.

Meanwhile, police have taken a woman who lived in a rented house in Neriamangalam into custody in connection with the case, according to police sources.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain her involvement, officials added.