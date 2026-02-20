Woman's body found at in-laws' house in Muzaffarnagar, husband among 5 booked

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) In a suspected case of dowry death, the body of a woman was found hanging from the ceiling at her in-laws' house here, police said on Friday.

Five people, including the woman's husband, have been booked in connection with the incident that took place in Nagla Khaped village under the Mirapur police station area on Thursday evening, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's father, Sanjay, his daughter, Ritu, was killed by her in-laws as his family could not meet their dowry demands and her body was hanged from the ceiling to pass it off as a suicide.

Circle Officer (Jansath) Rupali Rao told reporters that a case has been registered against five people, including Ritu's husband Vineet and her father-in-law Bittu. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to the complaint lodged by Sanjay, Ritu married Vineet on July 3, 2025, and was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry. She was strangled to death by her in-laws and her body was hanged from the ceiling to make it look like she committed suicide. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV