Woman's body found dumped on road in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 7 (PTI) A woman's body was found dumped on the road between Ajnarkala and Golankalain on Friday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Gopal Krishna Choudhary said the identity of the woman was yet to be established. He suspected her age to be around 30.

The body was found wrapped in a bedsheet in an area under the Jankipuram Police Station.

"It seems that the body was disposed of after she was murdered. All angles are being probed," Choudhary said.