Woman's body found hanging in decomposed state at her house in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (PTI) A woman's body was found hanging in a decomposed state at her rented house in the city, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Gayatri Nagar in north Bengaluru that falls under the jurisdiction of Subramanyanagar Police Station.

The woman, aged around 25, was hailing from Davangere and an MBA graduate. She worked with a private firm in the city and according to locals she was living alone and had a craze for bike riding, police added.

She was found hanging in a room on the third floor house of Railway Parallel Road, police stated.

As she was not responding to calls from family members, they got in touch with the house owner, and on opening the door, which was locked from inside, the incident came to light on Saturday, they said. Police suspect the death might have occurred a few days ago, but it is to be known from the post mortem report, they said.

Her mobile phone would be sent to the forensic science laboratory for data retrieval. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further investigation is on, police stated. PTI KSU ADB