Woman's body found hanging in forest in Palghar district

Palghar, Aug 5 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in a forested area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The body was found in a severely decomposed state in the Waghoba Khind forest on the Palghar-Manor Road, and it appears that the woman had died four to five days ago, an official said.

He said the woman's identity was confirmed based on an Aadhaar card found at the scene. She was a resident of Raispada village in Manor.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and have sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, the official added. PTI COR ARU