Woman's body found in a suitcase in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Panic spread in the Jaunpur Nagar Kotwali area after a woman's body was found inside a red suitcase dumped in a drain near the JCJ Chauraha, police said on Friday.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene and found the body which was emitting a foul odour, suggesting that it had been there for a few days, they said.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem. The deceased woman appears to be around 35 years old. Efforts are underway to establish her identity," Superintendent of Police, Kaustubh, said. PTI COR KIS ARI ARI