Woman's body found in abandoned building in UP's Meerut, police suspect murder

Meerut (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) The body of a woman, aged around 40 years, was recovered from an abandoned house in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Monday afternoon, with police suspecting that she was murdered.

The woman had a deep injury mark on her head and the body was found in a dilapidated building near Gandhi Bagh intersection in the Sadar area, police said.

Upon receiving information, Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh, other officers and a forensic team reached the spot and began investigation.

Singh said the body appeared to be around two days old.

"The woman's clothes were found in a disheveled state. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being reviewed," he said.

Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and technical evidence, he added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ