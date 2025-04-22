Woman's body found in abandoned suitcase in Kolkata's Baguiati

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) The body of a woman was found in an abandoned suitcase in Kolkata's Baguiati area on Tuesday morning, police said.

The suitcase was found lying beside a drain along the road near the Baguihati police station, they said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Her identity is yet to be ascertained," a police officer said.

An investigation has been started, he said.

Locals claimed they saw injury marks on the body of the woman who did not appear to be from the area.

"We suspect that the body was dumped here last night," said a resident of the area.

In February, a woman and her daughter were caught while dumping a body in a suitcase on the bank of the Hooghly river in Kumartuli. Later, it was found that the body was of the daughter's mother-in-law, whom they had allegedly murdered. PTI BSM SOM