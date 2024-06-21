Woman's body found in AP; rape, murder suspected

Chirala (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was allegedly found raped and murdered at village in Bapatla district on Friday morning, said police.

The body was found lying near a railway track at Sitarampuram area in Epurupalem village.

“The woman had gone to attend nature’s call between 5:30 am and 5:45 am but did not return home, prompting her family members to launch a search for her, who was eventually found dead,” said Bapatla District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal in a press release.

Jindal visited the spot and conducted inuiry.

Police suspect that the woman was raped before being murdered. A case was registered and five police teams were formed to investigate the murder.

