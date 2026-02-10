Woman’s body found in drain in UP’s Etah, kin allege murder

Etah (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a drain here, with her family alleging that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Nirmala (30) was found on Monday.

According to family members of the deceased, Nirmala had on Sunday gone to her sister’s house to attend a function, which led to an argument with her husband.

Nirmala was then allegedly assaulted by her husband, according to her family members.

Station House Officer Videsh Rathi said the body has been sent for postmortem.