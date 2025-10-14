Woman's body found in field in UP's Deoria, murder suspected

Deoria (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman's body was found in a field here on Tuesday, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the body bore strangulation marks around her neck.

The deceased was identified as Gudiya Khatoon (20), a resident of Dharmkhor Dubey village under Khampaar Police Station limits.

The body was discovered in a field in Motipur Tikait village in Bhatni Police Station area after some goat herders spotted it and informed villagers, who then alerted the police, officials said.

Police from both Bhatni and Khampaar police stations reached the spot and took possession of the body, which was later sent for post-mortem.

Eyewitnesses claimed that there were dark marks around the woman’s neck, raising suspicion that she might have been strangled to death.

Bhatni Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Singh said the body has been sent for autopsy, and the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report is received.

He added that all possible angles are being investigated, and a dog squad has also been deployed in the probe.