Woman's body found in pond in Delhi's Kanjhawala

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) A woman's body was found floating in a Chhath Puja pond in Kanjhawala area of Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday, an official said.

According to police, a local resident alerted them about the body. Officers from Kanjhawala Police Station arrived at the scene.

The deceased seems to be in her mid 30s. No visible injury marks were found on the body, they said, adding that the crime and forensic teams have inspected the site. The body has been sent to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, they said. PTI BM NB