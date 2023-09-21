Woman's body found in pond in UP's Mahoba

Mahoba (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was found dead in a pond in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The body of Kalpana, a native of Kabrai, was found floating in the Burma pond late on Wednesday with injury marks on the neck, Kabrai SHO Virendra Pratap Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Kalpana had gone to a Hanuman temple in Marhati on Tuesday. When she did not return after noon, her father lodged a missing person's complaint, the police said.

Investigations have started. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received, Singh said. PTI COR SAB SZM