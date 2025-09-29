Woman’s body found in Ranchi, police suspect murder

Ranchi, Sep 29 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman, aged between 28-30 years, was found in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Monday, police said.

Sadar police recovered the body from a hill-top on the Pani Tanki side in Booti More area.

Sadar police station officer in-charge Kuldeep Kumar said, "The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a hill-top in Pani Taki area of Booti More. Prima facie it appears to be murder because injuries have been found on her head. We have sent the body for post-mortem examination at the Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences." "We are waiting for the autopsy report to know the actual cause of death," he said. PTI RPS RPS MNB