Woman's body found in Ravi river in HP's Chamba

Shimla, Nov 13 (PTI) The body of a woman was recovered from the Ravi river in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Some locals found the body floating in the river and informed police, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took custody of the body. It has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said an investigation has been launched into the matter and efforts are also being made to ascertain the woman's identity. PTI COR DIV DIV