Woman's body found in suitcase near creek in Thane; murder case registered

Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman in her late 30s was found stuffed inside a suitcase on the banks of Desai Creek near Palava area in Thane district on Monday, a police official said.

Prima facie, the woman was beaten to death and the body was stuffed in a suitcase for disposal at the creek, Manpada police station senior inspector Sandipan Shinde said.

A case of murder has been registered, he added.

"Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the woman. Missing person cases in Thane, Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivli and CCTV footage from Palava and other areas are being checked," Shinde said. PTI COR BNM