Woman’s body found in water tank of vacant house

Malappuram (Kerala), Apr 13 (PTI) A woman's body was found in the water tank of an unoccupied house in this north Kerala district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Fathima, 35, was a native of Athipatta and the incident occurred at Valanchery, they added.

The body was found in the water tank located behind the house, which is currently unoccupied except for a security guard. The owners of the house are abroad.

A local worker first noticed the body and alerted the police. Preliminary investigation suggests that Fathima is a resident near the house.

Her relatives later identified the body, which has been shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem, police said.

Valanchery police have registered a case and launched an investigation.