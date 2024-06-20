Woman's body found in water tanker

Pune, June 20 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old woman was allegedly found in a water tanker in Hadapsar area here on Thursday morning, police said.

Kaushalya Chavan, the deceased, had left her house in Handewadi locality hours earlier, said an official.

The body was discovered by Purushottam Sasane who provides water to housing societies in Hadapsar, he said.

"On Thursday morning he filled the tanker, and on returning home he parked it outside his house. Around 10 am, Sasane drove the tanker to a housing society. As the outflow of water was low, he clambered on top and opened the lid, only to find a body inside," the police official said.

Autopsy revealed the cause of death as 'drowning', the official said, adding that probe was on and no arrest had been made yet. PTI SPK KRK