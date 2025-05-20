Woman's body found inside sack in UP's Saharanpur, family accuse in-laws of murder

Saharanpur (UP), May 20 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a sack in Bhawsi Raipur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Tuesday, police said.

While roaming in his sugarcane field this morning, a farmer noticed a soul smell coming from a sack and immediately informed the local police, they said.

The police identified the woman as Anita, a resident of Vehlna village in Muzaffarnagar district, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said During investigation, it came to fore that Anita had married Vishal (26), from Bhawsi Raipur village, about a year ago, against the wishes of his family, he said.

Vishal had brought Anita home on May 18 and his family members reportedly objected to this, the officer said.

The woman’s family alleged that on May 19, while Vishal was away, Anita was murdered by her in-laws and they dumped her body in the field, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged based on a complaint by Anita's family. Her body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, Jain said. PTI COR ABN NB NB