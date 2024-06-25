Woman's body found mauled in Andhra’s Nagarjunasagar tiger reserve, leopard attack suspected

Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 25 (PTI) A big cat suspected to be a leopard has mauled a woman to death in Nandyala district on Tuesday, a forest department official said.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APPCF, Wildlife) Shanti Priya Pandey said the incident occurred 1 km inside the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).

“The woman is from Pacherla village in Nandyala district. The woman’s body has been sent for post mortem,” Pandey told PTI, sharing the preliminary information.

Located in Nallamala hill ranges, an offshoot of the Eastern Ghats, NSTR is 3,728 sq km big, spread across Palnadu, Nandyala and Prakasam districts.