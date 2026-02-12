Woman’s body found near railway track in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman’s body was recovered on Thursday near a railway track here, police said.

The woman was identified as Durgesh (47), wife of Baburam, a resident of Surajpur Mahanwa village under the Baghpat police station area.

According to the police, they received information regarding a body lying near the railway track close to Tatiri town. Police teams rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said that evidence has been collected from the spot to ascertain the cause of death, and the police are awaiting the post-mortem report. Further investigation is underway. PTI ABN HIG