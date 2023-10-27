Woman's body found on Delhi Metro premises

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The decomposed body of a woman, believed to be around 30, was recovered from the parking area of the Shastri Park Metro station in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to a police official, the body seems to be three-four days' old and was highly decomposed.

Police said a passerby spotted the body lying in the parking lot which is connected to a jungle area.

"With the help of CCTV cameras and nearby residents, the police are trying to ascertain if someone threw it in the parking lot or if it was a natural death," said a police officer.

The body has been sent to the mortuary for a postmortem. PTI ALK ALK TIR TIR