Woman's body found on roadside in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district

Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) A half-burnt body of a woman was found on the side of a road in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Tuesday, police said.

Suratgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Krishna Kumar said the woman has been identified as Nirmala Kumhar (30).

In his complaint, the woman's husband as accused Darshan Singh of killing her, the official said.

Kumar said on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Singh, and a search is underway to apprehend him.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem, the SHO said.