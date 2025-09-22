Woman's body found on service road along highway in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) The blood-soaked body of a 32-year-old woman was found on a service road along National Highway 91 near Chhatauni village in the Kotwali Dehat area here on Monday, police said.

The incident came to light when passersby spotted the body of Akanksha and informed police, officials said. It is not yet clear whether it is a case of murder or suicide, they added.

According to police, the woman was married to one Pankaj and lived in Chhatauni village. It is yet to be ascertained how she reached the spot at night, police said, adding that her in-laws' whereabouts at the time are unclear.

"Once a formal complaint is received, an FIR will be registered and further action will be taken," Station House Officer (SHO) Kotwali Dehat Jitendra Gautam said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem after due legal process, Gautam said.

The incident has triggered panic in the area. PTI COR KIS ANM RHL RHL