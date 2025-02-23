Woman's body found stuffed in a sack in a public toilet in Delhi, 1 held

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A woman's body was found stuffed in a sack inside a public toilet in the Ashok Vihar area here, police said on Sunday. A 50-year-old man has been arrested in the case.

"On Saturday, the police responded to a call and discovered the body of a 22-year-old woman, later identified as Nandni alias Kallo, a vagabond from Gudmandi in Model Town," a senior police officer said.

Investigators focused on six tattoo marks on the victim's body to establish her identity.

"An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up. Multiple teams were deployed to crack the case," said the senior police officer.

Over 100 CCTV cameras across WPIA, Laal Bagh, and Azadpur were examined, and more than 50 suspects were interrogated.

"Despite initial setbacks, crucial CCTV footage near the crime scene led the police to a suspect. The accused, Keshav Prasad (50), a labourer at Azadpur Fruit Mandi, was identified and later apprehended while attempting to flee to Vijayawada," said the officer.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, revealing that he had met the victim near the Azadpur flyover on the night of February 21-22. They went to his hut and had a meal together. When he attempted physical relations, she demanded Rs 10,000, leading to a quarrel, he said.

"In a fit of rage, Keshav strangled her, stuffed the body into a jute sack, and dumped it in the public toilet. The team have also recovered the victim's mobile phone on his instance," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM HIG HIG