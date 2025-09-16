Woman's body found stuffed in bag in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a bag with her hands and legs tied here on Tuesday, police said.

The bag was found abandoned near an auto-rickshaw stand in Cherlapally railway station premises and railway employees alerted the police at around 3.30 pm, a police official said.

Police, after opening the bag, found the woman's body, the official said.

The cause of death is still not known and the body was shifted to a state-run hospital for postmortem, he said.

Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH