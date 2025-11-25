Woman's body found with injury marks in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in a field on Tuesday bearing injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

The victim was identified as Maina Devi, a resident of Itaura Gotiya village in Sehramau police station area.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar on Tuesday said that they found her body the body of Maina Devi (22),, was found in a field near her village on Tuesday afternoon. The body bore marks from a sharp-edged weapon were found on the body.

He said that during the preliminary investigation, they found that the woman was in a relationship with someone, which her family opposed.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG